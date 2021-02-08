Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE Updates: 26 bodies recovered, 171 still missing; rescue operations underway

Uttarakhand glacier burst Live Updates: In the aftermath of the Uttarakhand glacier burst, 19 bodies have been recovered till now, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Monday. As of this morning, 32 people from the first tunnel and 121 people from the second were missing and rescue operations to recover people still trapped in the tunnels are underway.
A multi-agency rescue operation including — Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) — is in full swing to release people still stuck in the tunnels. The forces have cleared 90 meter stretch of debris in the big tunnel at Tapovan till now, with about 100 meters of clearing still left to do.
To take stock of the situation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday visited Chamoli district and said that saving lives was their first priority. Speaking to media persons, Rawat said that they would be successful in clearing the entire debris stretch by today evening.
Yesterday, Rawat announced Rs 4 lakh financial assistance each for the families of those killed in the mishap.
The glacier burst took place at the Rishiganga power project after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday morning and damaged the Rishiganga dam on Alaknanda river.
Rescue operations underway at Tapovan tunnel
Site of the Tapovan hydel project as rescue works underway, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
China conveys condolences to bereaved families of Uttarakhand's flood tragedy victims
China on Monday conveyed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the bereaved and the injured in the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at 11 people dead and over 200 missing who are feared dead.
"We have noted that northern India had a massive flood. We want to express our condolences to the victims and sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here.
"We hope the missing people will be rescued at an early date," he said in response to a question.
(PTI)
26 bodies recovered so far, says Uttarakhand Police
So far, bodies of 26 people have been recovered from different places, the Uttarakhand Police informed in a latest update.
In a tweet, DGP, Uttarakhand, IPS Ashok Kumar said 26 bodies have been recoved from the Tapovan tunnel till 8 pm today. He added that 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the tunnel where rescue operations are underway.
Joint team of ITBP, Army, SDRF, and NDRF inside Tapovan tunnel for rescue operation
Joint team of NDRF, SDRF, Army conducting rescue operation in Tapovan tunnel: CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was in the evening briefed by MS Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP, on the rescue operations being carried out at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath.
Speaking to news agency ANI, CM Rawat informed that a joint team of NDRF, SDRF and the Army is conducting a rescue operation. Briefing on the rescue work being carried out, he said the team has reached the 130-metre mark in Tapovan tunnel and it may take 2-3 hours to reach the T-point. Rawat added that efforts are underway to safely rescue those stuck in the tunnel.
Power minister RK Singh visits Tapovan tunnel
RK Singh, Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy, MoS in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GOI inside the Tapovan tunnel where the ITBP jawans carrying out search and rescue operations.
PM Modi in constant touch, has assured of all possible help: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in constant touch with the state government since the tragedy struck and has assured all possible help for Uttarakhand, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday, while adding that he himself is monitoring the relief work. Speaking to PTI, he said the Centre as well as many states have offered help.
Ration kits are being being provided by the Uttarakhand government to those displaced from their homes, the CM informed. Asserting that priority is to save lives and rehabilitate displaced people, he said economic loss as a result of the tragedy will be ascertained in due course.
Breaking of glacier may have caused Chamoli tragedy: CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat informed that preliminary estimates show around 200 people missing, while bodies of around 11 people have been found. Speaking to PTI, he said comprehensive analysis is being undertaken to find reasons of incident and build plan to avert future tragedy.
He said breaking of glacier seems to have caused the Chamoli tragedy and added that experts from DRDO, ISRO and other agencies being roped in.
Rawat lauded the "collective efforts" of ITBP, NDRF and all the other agencies involved in dealing with the disaster.
The forces have cleared 90 meter stretch of debris in the big tunnel at Tapovan till now, with about 100 meters of clearing still left to do.Once the forces work their way into the tunnel they would be able to rescue the 32 people still stuck inside.
A multi-agency operation to rescue an estimated 34 people trapped inside a big tunnel at Tapovan was carried out overnight. These included Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and some state disaster response teams.
After rescue authorities worked their way into the tunnels, 19 dead bodies have been recovered so far. Debris are being removed from the tunnels in Tapovan.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday visited Chamoli district to take stock of the situation post the glacier disaster that has now claimed 19 lives. Rawat talking to media persons on the site gave assurance of the rescue work done since the disaster hit with rapid supply of machines and other infrastructure constantly coming in.
Pictures- Twitter/PIB Uttrakhand
Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that Uttarakhand authorities are constantly receiving directions from the Central government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah constantly keeping in touch. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping track and Home Minister Amit Shah is also reviewing the situation every half an hour,” Nishank said.
As rescue operations continue at the Rishiganga power project 19 bodies have been recovered till now.Out of these 4 were recovered from Rudraprayag and15 from Chamoli. Relief and rescue operations are underway at the affected sites.
Rescue operations in one of the tunnels of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project intensified Monday as at least 30 people are still trapped inside. "Around 300 ITBP jawans are deployed to clear the tunnel, " ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey told ANI. As operations are underway, “more teams will be sent there if it is required, we are focussing on rescuing people from the tunnel first,” Pandey added.
Reacting to the glacier burst, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was said that he is 'deeply saddened' by the loss of lives and expressed condolences to families of victims affected, his spokesperson informed on Tuesday. The United Nations stands ready to contribute to ongoing rescue and assistance efforts if necessary, he added. (With inputs from ANI)
Rescue operations have resumed at one of the tunnels at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project. The sudden surge in water levels in the Dhauli Ganga at around 8 pm Monday prompted authorities to withhold operations temporarily. One more body was recovered after their resumption.