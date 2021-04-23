Uttarakhand govt issues alert after glacier reportedly breaks in Sumna area of Niti Valley

The district administration has been instructed to get complete information about the case. (Reuters Image/File)

The Uttarakhand government issued an alert late Friday night after the breakdown of a glacier in Sumna area of Niti Valley. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said he has alerted the local administration and was in constant touch with the district administration and BRO.

“Glacier breakdown has been reported in Sumna, Neeti Valley. I have released alert in this regard. I am in constant touch with the district administration and BRO,” Rawat tweeted.

???? ??????? ?? ????? ?? ???? ??????? ??????? ???? ?? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ???????? ??? ???? ?????????? ??? ??? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???? ??? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ????? — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) April 23, 2021

He further said the district administration has been instructed to get complete information about the case. In NTPC and other projects, orders have been given to stop work at night so that no untoward incident occurs, he said.

The state had witnessed another glacial burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District just two months ago, leading to massive flooding in Dhauli Ganga and Alaknanda Rivers.