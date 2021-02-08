UP puts out alert in districts along Ganga banks

Following the breaking of a part of Nanda Devi Glacier in Uttarakhand, an alert has been issued in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, directing District Magistrates (DM) and police in-charges of districts on the banks of Ganga to keep strict vigil.

The authorities have also been asked to evacuate people living on the banks in case of need. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) flood company have been instructed to remain on high alert.

“…a high alert has been issued in districts situated on the banks of Ganga in Uttar Pradesh. The CM has said that DMs and SPs of the districts concerned have been asked to keep continuous vigilance. The State Disaster Response Fund has also been alerted,” read a statement by the state information department. “The districts on banks of Ganga are under observation and if needed, people living on these banks can be evacuated.

A separate disaster alert from the UP Relief Commissioner office said, “The districts on the Ganga River need to be on high alert and continuous monitoring of water level need to be done.”