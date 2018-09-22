Uttarakhand gangrape: Watching porn clip on phone instigated accused, say police

Of the four accused, three are minors. Of the four accused, three are minors.

The four students of a Uttarakhand boarding school accused of the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl of the same school were “instigated by watching pornography” on their mobile phones, the police said on Friday.

Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said, “The boys had personal Android phones that they regularly used in school, even though school norms didn’t allow them to use mobile phones regularly (expect for two hours on Sundays). They used to watch porn clips on phones, and that became a major factor in the gangrape since the boys got instigated by watching porn.”

Of the four accused, three are minors. SSP Kukreti also said, “Ultrasound test results show that the girl is not pregnant. But the hostel caretaker and the wife of the school’s administrative officer had given her a homemade drink, ‘kadhaa’, to end a possible pregnancy. She was given other medications too; so may be the possible pregnancy got terminated by medications. But we are yet to probe it.”

A four-member special team, headed by SP (Crime) Lokeshwar Singh, has been formed to probe the case, Kukreti said.

In July this year, five boys aged between eight and 14 had allegedly gangraped an eight-year-old girl in a village in Dehradun’s Sahaspur area after watching porn on a mobile phone. According to the police, they called the victim, a neighbour, to the home of one of the boys and raped her.

The CBSE’s regional office and the Uttarakhand government have written to the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi recommending that the Board cancel affiliation to the boarding school where the gangrape occurred.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App