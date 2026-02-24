Brother-in-law’s ‘friends’ gangrape woman at gunpoint in Uttarakhand: Police

A complaint filed by the woman said that the three men came on two motorcycles and pulled her brother-in-law aside to talk.

A woman was allegedly gangraped by three men at gunpoint while heading home with her brother-in-law on Sunday night in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday, when the woman was returning from a fair with her brother-in-law. Police said that they are investigating the possibility of the brother-in-law’s potential involvement in the crime and alleged that the accused were friends of his.

A complaint filed by the woman said that the three men came on two motorcycles and pulled her brother-in-law aside to talk.

The men then allegedly brandished a country-made pistol and asked her to go with them while threatening to shoot her. “They made me sit on a motorcycle behind my brother-in-law and took me to a deserted place. There, in front of my brother-in-law, all three boys raped me one after another,” she said in her complaint.