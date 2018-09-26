Uttarakhand gangrape: CBSE cancels affiliation of boarding school

The CBSE ordered that the school must not give admission to any student in Classes IX, X, XI, and XII. (Representational photo) The CBSE ordered that the school must not give admission to any student in Classes IX, X, XI, and XII. (Representational photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the affiliation of the boarding school in Dehradun where a 16-year-old girl was was allegedly gangraped by four boys on August 14, officials said Tuesday.

The decision was taken after “due deliberation” of the fact that school authorities and staff members tried to hush up the crime and conceal facts, they said.

The school was granted a provisional affiliation by the CBSE from April 2015 to March 2018. The school had applied for an extension of the affiliation. However, a letter, which was issued by the CBSE headquarters in Delhi on Monday, and was received by CBSE’s Dehradun Regional Office on Tuesday, stated: “In view of the recommendations of the state government, the competent authority of the Board, after due deliberation, has decided to reject the extension application of the school and discontinue the provisional affiliation for Secondary and Senior Secondary level granted to the school, with immediate effect.”

The CBSE ordered that the school must not give admission to any student in Classes IX, X, XI, and XII. “However, to save the career of the existing enrolled students of Classes X and XII, they shall be allowed to appear in the board’s examination in 2018,” the letter stated.

