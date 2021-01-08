scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Uttarakhand: Four killed as speeding train runs over them during trial run

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed for a magisterial probe into the incident.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | January 8, 2021 1:28:50 am
Uttarakhand railway track death, 4 dead on railway tracks, uttarakhand railway line accident, Lakser to Haridwar railway line, uttarakhand news, indian expressThe mishap took place close to Jamalpur gate near Jwalapur railway station on Thursday evening.

Four persons were run over by a speeding train Thursday during its trial run on a new railway track in Haridwar district.

The mishap took place close to Jamalpur gate near Jwalapur railway station on Thursday evening. GRP inspector Anuj Singh said that the railway gate nearest to the incident site had been closed at the time of the accident. Singh said the deceased, who are yet to be identified, were crossing the tracks when the train ran over them.

According to railway authorities, the train was running at the speed of 110-km per hour as part of the trial, and all senior railway authorities concerned were present.

So far, there had been a single railway track between Lakser to Haridwar. The second line was laid recently.

Sr DCM Moradabad division Rekha Sharma said the train was being run on the new track to check for safety and speed when the accident took place. Sharma said it was a case of trespassing, as the people were walking on the track instead of using the proper gate to cross it.

DRM Tarun Prakash said Railways had taken all precautions during the trail run.  The DRM too called the mishap a result of trespassing and added that the local police would investigate the matter.

