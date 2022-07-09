scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Uttarakhand: Four from Punjab among 9 dead as taxi falls into river

The accident took place around 5.45 am on Friday, when the car was washed away by strong currents of the river. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun |
July 9, 2022 8:39:21 am
nainital accident, uttarakhand news, nainital taxi accident, uttarakhand news todayLocals help in rescue operation after a car fell into Dhela river at Ramnagar, Nainital, on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Nine people died and one was rescued after their car fell into the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday after a sudden increase in the water level due to early-morning rain.

According to officials, the car was a taxi carrying tourists — many of them from Punjab. The accident took place around 5.45 am on Friday, when the car was washed away by strong currents of the river. All nine bodies were recovered and the rescued woman, identified as 22-year-old Nazia, is recovering at a hospital in Ramnagar.

Read |Chandigarh Carmel Convent accident: Student killed, another loses arm as 250-yr-old tree falls on them

The deceased have been identified as Ashiya (24), a Ramnagar resident; Kavita (30), Janhvi aka Sapna (32) and Pawan Jacob (40) from Punjab’s Patiala; Pinki Kumari (23) from Noida; Sangeeta Tamang (35) and Hina (35) from Delhi, and Amandeep Singh from Bhawanigarh in Punjab’s Sangrur. One of the deceased is yet unidentified.

“The search and rescue operation is complete. There were 10 passengers in the car and we have recovered nine bodies. We have also taken the car out. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital. On Friday morning there was heavy rain and that increased the water level. It was dark, and even though the driver suggested that it is not safe to go ahead, the passengers asked him to drive. Due to the heavy stream, the car, a hired taxi, washed away,” said Nilesh Anand Bharne, DIG Kumaon Range.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factionsPremium
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factions
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty
Also Read |12 killed, 25 injured in Amarnath camp as cloudburst triggers flash flood

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences.

“Got the heartbreaking news of a car washing away amid heavy rain in Ramnagar’s Dhela river. I pray to God that their souls may rest in peace. My condolences are with the families of the deceased,” Dhami tweeted.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement