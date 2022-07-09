Uttarakhand: Four from Punjab among 9 dead as taxi falls into river

Nine people died and one was rescued after their car fell into the Dhela river at Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday after a sudden increase in the water level due to early-morning rain.

According to officials, the car was a taxi carrying tourists — many of them from Punjab. The accident took place around 5.45 am on Friday, when the car was washed away by strong currents of the river. All nine bodies were recovered and the rescued woman, identified as 22-year-old Nazia, is recovering at a hospital in Ramnagar.

The deceased have been identified as Ashiya (24), a Ramnagar resident; Kavita (30), Janhvi aka Sapna (32) and Pawan Jacob (40) from Punjab’s Patiala; Pinki Kumari (23) from Noida; Sangeeta Tamang (35) and Hina (35) from Delhi, and Amandeep Singh from Bhawanigarh in Punjab’s Sangrur. One of the deceased is yet unidentified.

“The search and rescue operation is complete. There were 10 passengers in the car and we have recovered nine bodies. We have also taken the car out. The injured person has been admitted to a hospital. On Friday morning there was heavy rain and that increased the water level. It was dark, and even though the driver suggested that it is not safe to go ahead, the passengers asked him to drive. Due to the heavy stream, the car, a hired taxi, washed away,” said Nilesh Anand Bharne, DIG Kumaon Range.

Also Read | 12 killed, 25 injured in Amarnath camp as cloudburst triggers flash flood

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences.

“Got the heartbreaking news of a car washing away amid heavy rain in Ramnagar’s Dhela river. I pray to God that their souls may rest in peace. My condolences are with the families of the deceased,” Dhami tweeted.