Foundation Day: Dhami hails development in Uttarakhand, says planning to make state best in country

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that his government planned to make Uttarakhand “the best state in the country”, and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “affection” for the state, saying that under the PM’s guidance, the state had reached new levels of development.

Delivering an address on the occasion of Uttarakhand’s Foundation Day, Dhami also paid tribute to the martyrs of the state. He also inaugurated an exhibition organised at the BJP office in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand became India’s 27th state on November 9, 2000. The state was carved out of the hilly regions of undivided Uttar Pradesh. Its formation came after a long struggle, with the first demands in this direction coming in the early 19th century.

In his address, Dhami also remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in whose tenure Uttarakhand was carved out as a new state. He also said that the government was working “with utmost dedication and honesty” to make the state the best in the country.

“The affection of PM Modi ji for Uttarakhand is also not hidden from anyone. Under his guidance, the state is touching new avenues of development. The mantra of proactive governance and timely implementation given by him is followed by our government,” said Dhami.

He said that by 2025, the government planned to connect all villages in the state to highways and all-weather roads through link roads, and increase helicopter connectivity. He also said development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore are going on at Badrinath Dham and Kedarpuri.

“The Chardham is not just a centre for our faith and belief, but also a foundation of our economy. The yatra here was very challenging for us. I am happy to announce that we have accepted the challenge and a record number of devotees visited here. The number of devotees visiting the Chardham has crossed 46 lakhs. During the Kanwar yatra, more than 4 crore Kanwariyas arrived to take the water of Ganga. This number was the highest in the last few years Though the population of Uttarakhand is just around 1.25 crore, we get more than 6 crore floating population and we have successfully managed that,” he said.

Inaugurating the exhibition organised at the BJP office, he said it shows the story of the movement in which people fought and were martyred in pursuit of attaining statehood for Uttarakhand.

On the occasion of the Foundation Day, PM Modi greeted the people of the state.

“Statehood Day greetings to the people of Uttarakhand. This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years,” he said in a Twitter post.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings. “Happy Foundation Day to the state full of natural wealth and beauty. I wish every person of the state stays happy and becomes a participant in the development of India,” he said.