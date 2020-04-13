Uttarakhand: Foreigners break lockdown order, made to write apology 500 times

“I told them that the relaxation period is only for moving out to buy essential goods,” said Vinod Kumar, the in-charge of the Tapovan police outpost. “I told them that the relaxation period is only for moving out to buy essential goods,” said Vinod Kumar, the in-charge of the Tapovan police outpost.

A stroll along the Ganges and a dip in the holy river during the lockdown turned embarrassing for a group of foreign nationals who were made to write down an apology at least 500 times by the police in Uttarakhand.

Caught at Sai Ganga Ghat in Tehri Garhwal district’s Tapovan area, the six men and four women from Israel, Australia, Mexico and Latvia apologised, saying they wanted to meditate near the Ganga during the relaxation period.

“I told them that the relaxation period is only for moving out to buy essential goods,” said Vinod Kumar, the in-charge of the Tapovan police outpost.

Apparently not satisfied with the apology, the police brought down sheets of paper from the outpost and distributed them among the foreigners. Each one was asked to write: “I did not follow the rules of lockdown. I am very sorry”, at least 500 times, before being let off with a warning.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.