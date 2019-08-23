Uttarakhand floods: Helicopter carrying relief material makes emergency landing in Uttarkashi

A helicopter carrying relief material in the rain-hit Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand made an emergency landing at Lagwada on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

According to officials, both the pilot and the co-pilot of the chopper were safe and escaped with minor injuries. However, more details on the situation are awaited.

The latest incident comes two days after another helicopter involved in the relief efforts crashed in Uttarkashi area, killing three people on board. Among the deceased were the pilot, co-pilot, and a villager after the helicopter owned by a private agency crashed at Moldi village in Arakot. According to a statement by the state government, the helicopter crashed after colliding with a mountain while it was trying to avoid a wire.

Following Wednesday’s crash, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh for the kin of each deceased.

At least 15 people were reportedly killed due to cloud-burst in the area on Sunday. The state government had engaged four helicopters of civil aviation and the Air Force for relief work.