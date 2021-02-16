Uttarakhand disaster: Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll 58

NDRF and SDRF workers carry the body of a victim of the flash flood, in Tapovan in Uttarakhand. (Reuters Photo)

Two more bodies were recovered early Tuesday from the Tapovan tunnel where intense rescue operations were underway for the 10th consecutive day in search of those missing in the Uttarakhand flash floods.

With the recovery of two more bodies, the cumulative toll in Chamoli’s glacial disaster has mounted to 58 while 146 are still missing, a police official said.

While one body was recovered past midnight, another was recovered around 2 am from the tunnel, the official deputed at a temporary mortuary at Tapovan where the bodies are being kept told PTI.

So far, eleven bodies have been recovered from the sludge choked intake Adit tunnel of the flash flood ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

The multi-agency rescue effort in Chamoli district is focusing on the Tapovan tunnel where about 30 workers were feared trapped.

The agencies involved in the Tapovan rescue work include the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.