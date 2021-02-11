Uttarakhand flash floods: DRDO team finishes first survey

A six-member team of scientists, from Chandigarh-based Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has completed its first survey of Nanda Devi glacier and the downstream areas affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

The team has sent images and other samples for examination to its Chandigarh laboratory, sources said.

The team of snow and avalanche experts had reached Joshimath on Monday, a day after the flash flood. Requesting anonymity, a team member said, “Several lateral glaciers exist around the Nanda Devi peak. We did an aerial survey near Nanda Devi glacier. A large black spot has been seen there, which may have developed because of dislocation of any part of the snow-covered mountain. We have collected images from helicopters. But so far, we not reached any conclusion to explain what triggered the flash flood on Sunday.”

He added that the team has also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Raini village and Tapovan. He said images and samples collected have been sent for examination, and findings will be shared only after due deliberation with other experts.

The team left for Chandigarh Wednesday.