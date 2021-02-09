Uttarakhand flash floods Live updates: Rescue operations continue; 35 feared trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

Rescue operations continued well into the night on Monday as personnel of the ITBP, NDRF and Army worked to locate around 170 people, mostly labourers working at two power projects, who are still reported missing.

Uttarakhand flash floods Live news Update: More than 48 hours after a flash flood struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, rescue operations continued well into the night on Monday as personnel of the ITBP, NDRF and Army worked to locate around 170 people, mostly labourers working at two power projects, who are still reported missing.

According to the State Emergency Control Room, 26 bodies have been recovered so far from the project sites of NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project and the privately owned Rishiganga power project.

Officials said rescue operations are centred around a 1,900-metre-long tunnel at NTPC’s Tapovan site, where at least 35 people are believed to be trapped. A barrage at the project site had been washed away in the flood that saw water rise up to 70 feet, leading to debris blocking the 20-feet-wide opening of the tunnel.

The US, meanwhile, has condoled the loss of lives due to the avalanche caused by a glacier burst in Uttarakhand and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured. “Our thoughts are with our Indian friends and partners during this challenging time. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and we hope for a successful rescue effort and a speedy and full recovery for the injured,” Ned Price, spokesperson of the Department of State told reporters, said.