Uttarakhand flash flood: One more body recovered, toll now 80; 124 still missing

One more body was recovered from the barrage site near Dhauliganga river in Tapovan area in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

With the latest retrieved body, a total of 80 bodies have been recovered so far while 124 are still missing after a flash flood hit hydro power project sites in Rishiganga and destroyed the under-construction NTPC hydro power project site downstream in Dhauliganga in Chamoli district on February 7.

Chamoli district disaster management officer NK Joshi said the body was recovered today during the removal of debris near the barrage site. He said one body was recovered from the tunnel of NTPC’s hydro power project site in Tapovan on Thursday, adding that clearing of slush in the tunnel is underway.