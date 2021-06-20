Uttarakhand fake covid tests: Ex-CM calls for judicial probe after CM remarks

Two days after Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat remarked that the issue of fake Covid tests during the Kumbh Mela preceded his tenure and that he ordered a probe in the matter, his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said that “people may have an apprehension” that the inquiry “can be influenced” and an independent judicial probe should be conducted.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, the former Chief Minister said, “Often people doubt the transparency of state agencies in inquiries. SITs have done good work in the past but this issue has now become high-profile after it was said that it is from the previous tenure. So I say that people may have an apprehension that the inquiry can be influenced.”

Trivendra said that since senior officers will conduct the probe, people may have doubts over its transparency. “Hence I said that a judicial probe will end all such apprehensions because people trust the judiciary more,” Trivendra said.

Asked about Tirath’s statement claiming that the fake Covid tests took place during his tenure, Trivendra said, “Everything will come out in the inquiry.”

Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 10 when the Kumbh Mela was underway.