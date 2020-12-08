Uttarakhand: Eye on polls, Nadda asks ministers to tour districts

BJP national president JP Nadda at a review meeting in Dehradun. (PTI)

To mobilise the party cadre ahead of the 2022 Assembly election in Uttarakhand, BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday directed ministers of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government to tour the districts in the next 20 days and talk to people for feedback. The ministers will be accompanied by BJP state organisation members during the tours and they will present their reports to the party state core committee that will meet on December 26.

The committee, which has members from the government as well as the organisation, will send to Nadda a report on the tours and a roadmap for programmes to be held till September 2021 to publicise the government’s welfare schemes.

