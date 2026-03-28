Churn in Uttarakhand as 2 former MLAs from BJP, 1 from BSP jump ship to Congress

Former BJP members Rajkumar Thukral, Bheem Lal Arya and others join Congress Party in the presence of AICC General Secretary, Selja Kumari during a party joining program, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

With less than a year for the polls, two former BJP legislators and an ex-BSP MLA joined the Congress in New Delhi Saturday.

The leaders are Rajkumar Thukral, a popular leader from Rudrapur and two-time MLA, who was denied a ticket in 2022 by the BJP; Bhimlal Arya, former Ghansali MLA who was suspended from the BJP for supporting Congress in 2016; Narayan Pal, a BSP MLA from Sitarganj. Others include Gaurav Goyal, former Mayor of Roorkee, Lakhan Singh Negi, who is the current District Panchayat member from Bhimtal, Anuj Gupta, former Municipal Chairman of Mussoorie, and Yashpal Rana from Roorkee.

Thukral had contested from Udham Singh Nagar’s Rudrapur in 2012 and 2017 on a BJP ticket, even securing 59.19 per cent votes polled in 2017. However, in 2022, the BJP denied him a ticket, after which he contested as an independent. He came third, getting 20 per cent of the votes polled, while the Congress polled 30.9 per cent in the seat.