Workers of other parties loyal to individuals, BJP cadres to ideology: JP Nadda

With opposition parties promising freebies before the Assembly polls scheduled in the hill-state next year, BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday asked party workers to not let Uttarakhand’s sacred land get polluted by “politics of lies and frauds”.

He emphasised that while workers in other parties are “vyaktinishth (loyal to individuals)”, the BJP cadre believes in “vicharnishth (loyalty to an ideology)” and “kartavyanisht (loyalty towards duty)”.

In an online speech, addressing BJP’s shakti-kendra conveners and in-charges of all 70 Assembly constituencies, Nadda said that left with no issues, other political parties have started “politics of lies and frauds”. Without naming leaders from any party, he asked BJP workers to expose before the people those who go missing after making fake and alluring promises.

Maintaining that workers of other political parties are “vyaktinishth”, he said these parties therefore undergo a downfall when a leader, party or a family becomes weak. He said: “Whether it is the Congress or the Left parties, the Samajwadi Party or regional parties, they have all split several times. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Jaganmohan Reddy (of YSR Congress) — they have split from Congress.”

The situation of the Left, he said, “is worse, as more than a dozen parties have split from them. Only the BJP did not split despite being in Opposition for decades. (Instead), it has consistently grown stronger.”

Nadda said that a worker is an asset to the party and no one can stop her/him from rising if she/he has five qualities: eligibility, utility, acceptance, effectiveness and maturity.

In a counter to the Congress’s attack on the BJP government’s work on development issues, Nadda challenged the opposition party to take part in debates with BJP’s booth workers on these issues.

He said the party’s shakti-kendra conveners will make a foolproof strategy (for the polls) and execute them to win each booth and record a massive victory for BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.