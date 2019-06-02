Eight climbers on way to Nanda Devi peak still missing, four others from UK rescued

An eight-member team of mountaineers, including seven foreign nationals, on its way to Nanda Devi East peak in Pithoragarh district continue to remain traceless on Sunday. Meanwhile, authorities, during their massive search and rescue operation managed to rescue four other climbers from the UK.

The four climbers were stuck up near base camp of Nanda Devi East peak in Pithoragarh, news agency PTI reported.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said the four UK climbers were spotted 21 kilometres beyond the base camp and rescued during a sortie undertaken to locate the missing eight-member team led by well-known UK climber Martin Moran.

According to VK Jogdande, two sorties were conducted on Sunday to locate Moran’s team, adding that more will be held tomorrow to find the missing mountaineers.

The rescued UK mountaineers told authorities that when they last got in touch with Moran’s team on May 24, they were heading for some peak other than Nanda Devi East.

Moran’s eight-member team went missing on way to the 7,434-metre-high Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

Moran’s team includes Martin Moran, John McLaren, Richard Payne and Rupert Havel from the UK, Anthony Sudecam and Rachel Bimmel from the US, Ruth Macrain from Australia besides an officer, Chetan Pandey, from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, New Delhi.

The team is said to have been missing since May 25 when it was supposed to return to the base camp.

Search for Moran’s team began after people at the base camp alerted authorities late Friday night.

(Inputs from PTI)