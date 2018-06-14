Uttarakhand: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Uttarkashi

No loss to life or property has been reported yet. No loss to life or property has been reported yet.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand on Thursday morning. The quake was reported at Uttarkashi district at 6.12 am this morning. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, IMD reported. No loss to life or property has been reported yet. The quake comes at a time when the Weather Office has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at places across Uttarakhand

Earlier, on June 11, a 5.1 magnitude was reported from Assam’s Nagaon district.

More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd