Saturday, September 11, 2021
Uttarakhand: Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Joshimath

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 31km west south west of Joshimath.

By: Express Web Desk | Delhi |
September 11, 2021 11:19:30 am
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand Saturday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand Saturday morning, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. The quake took place at 5.58 am at a depth of 5km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 31 km west southwest of Joshimath.

