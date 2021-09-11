Uttarakhand: Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Joshimath

September 11, 2021 11:19:30 am
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand Saturday morning, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. The quake took place at 5.58 am at a depth of 5km.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km ,Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand , India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Z653ACM6cc @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/opH7j8k2Ai
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 11, 2021
According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 31 km west southwest of Joshimath.
