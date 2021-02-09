Uttarakhand disaster: Three bodies recovered from Rishiganga power project site

Site of the Tapovan hydel project as rescue works are underway, two days after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing massive flood in Dhauli Ganga River, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb 8, 2021. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Three bodies have been recovered from the Rishiganga power project site in Raini village, Joshimath, on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Kundan group, which runs the project at site, has provided them with a list of 44 people who were on duty at the plant at the time of the flash flood. Two police personnel were also at the site when the incident took place on Sunday morning.

Villagers, however, say that there is a chance that more than 70 people are stuck under debris. “Around eight people from the nearby villages are missing. The water and sludge came with such force that we have no idea what to make of the disappearances,” said Bhavan Rana, sarpanch of Raini village.

Senior NDRF officials said that work to clear the roads and the search for missing people will take at least a week. The BRO, State and national disaster relief forces, and police are assiting in rescue and relief work. The main bridge that connects the Joshimath area to the villages closer to the India-China border was destroyed in the flash floods. As a result 13 villages have been cut off by road and necessities are being provided to them through choppers.