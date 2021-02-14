Uttarakhand disaster: Two more bodies recovered at Tapovan tunnel; toll rises to 40

Two more bodies have been recovered from the slush of the Tapovan tunnel, where rescue operations have been underway since February 7. The toll has now reached 40, whereas over 30 people are feared trapped in the tunnel. Around 160 people are still missing after Sunday’s disaster.

“Recovered 2 bodies from the slush of the main tunnel at Tapovan where rescue operation was going on since 7th February Uttarakhand police, SDRF and NDRF jawans are taking out the bodies,” DGP Kumar tweeted.

On Saturday, Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman held a meeting with officials of the NTPC, the Army, ITBP and NDRF to discuss challenges in the rescue operation and the progress on the ongoing work. An NTPC official said that drilling up to the depth of 12 metre was completed but there was not enough space to lower a camera through that. Hence, another heavy machine has been pressed into service today to increase the diameter of drilled area up to 30 cm.

District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauriya said that drilling for rescue operation inside the tunnel was continuing and NDRF personnel on Saturday started looking for people who went missing near the barrage of Tapovan power project site.

A team of State Disaster Response Force inspected the temporary lake formed at a height of 3,600 m – about 6 km upstream of Raini village. With villagers downstream fearing another flash flood due to formation of the lake, the SDRF team has developed a manual early warning system by deploying teams of personnel in Pang, Tapovan and Raini villages. These teams will alert villages by satellite phones and public address system if any emergency situation arises, officials said.