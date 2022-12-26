Nepalese ‘anti-state elements’ pelt stones at wall construction site in Uttarakhand’s Dharchula

A driver suffered injuries and the windscreens of a few construction vehicles were damaged after a group of Nepali “anti-state” elements pelted stones on workers involved in the construction of a safety wall along the Kali River on the Indian side in Uttarakhand Sunday.

The incident took place in the border town of Dharchula in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, separated by the Kali River from the Darchula district in Nepal.

According to Pithoragarh district officials, the attack was one of the several observed in the past few days from across the border against Indian workers engaged in the construction of a safety wall.

Dharchula SDM Divesh Shashni told The Indian Express the District Magistrate (DM) has been informed about the incident and soon a meeting be held with her Nepalese counterpart to discuss the matter.

“There are a few elements on the Nepalese side who are anti-state. There is already an agreement between both administrations for the construction work. However, these anti-state elements start stone pelting when we start the construction in that area. We have approached the concerned CDO (equivalent to a DM in India) and he promised to take action against such elements. He is out of the station and soon as he returns, we will have a fresh agreement,” Shashi said.

The river protection wall is 985 metre long, out of which over 500 metre has already been constructed. A similar wall on the Nepalese side is already up.

A river safety wall blocks water from going where we don’t want it to go. It may be used to increase available land for habitation or to divert the water so that the fertile soil be used for agriculture. The safety walls also prevent floods.

Irrigation Department official Farhan Khan said the construction work was hindered due to the stone pelting which damaged the windscreen of at least two dumpers and caused injuries to a driver. The drivers reportedly had to jump into the river to save themselves.

Project Manager Indrajit Sharma said the work has already been delayed by 10-15 days and in such a condition the work could not be completed in time. “In case of a disaster, the entire Dharchula area would be in danger. There should be some security arrangements to ensure the workers and other employees are not hurt,” he said.