Uttarakhand: Department of Post sees surge in demand for bottled Gangajal

The Uttarakhand circle of the Department of Post has recorded a surge in demand for bottled Gangajal from across the country after the Covid-19 pandemic affected the Char Dham and Kanwar yatra for the second consecutive year.

In 2016, the Centre had launched the project to distribute Gangajal to people at their nearest post offices in other 22 circles across the country. The Department of Post sends 250 ml bottles of Gangajal, which cost Rs 30. This Gangajal is collected between April and mid-November, when the routes of the Char Dham shrines are open.

As per the data shared by Uttarakhand circle of the department, a total of 45,648 bottles have been distributed between April and June this year. In the corresponding period in 2020 and 2019, a total of 42,288 and 42,960 bottles were distributed respectively.

Uttarakhand circle assistant director S K Kandwal said that demand may increase further because the Kanwar yatra and Char Dham yatra have been suspended this year. He said that maximum demand for bottled Gangajal comes from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Delhi, Bihar and Karnataka.

Officials said that when the project was launched, the Gangajal was collected from Rishikesh. However, the collection site was soon shifted to Gangotri. Kandwal said the water then goes through a process of filtration, sedimentation and bottling at a plant in Uttarkashi.