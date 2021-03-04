All urban local bodies in Haridwar district declared ‘slaughterhouse-free’ areas

Cabinet Minister for culture and tourism, Satpal Maharaj, said he had requested the CM to stop the operation of the slaughterhouse in Haridwar. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Uttarakhand government Wednesday declared all urban local bodies under Haridwar district “slaughterhouse-free” areas, and also cancelled clearances earlier issued to operate slaughterhouses.

There are two municipal corporations, two nagar palika parishads and five nagar panchayats under Haridwar district. The Urban Development department slaughterhouse notification comes ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

BJP MLAs from the area had two days earlier given a letter to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, demanding that slaughterhouses not be allowed in a “religious city like Haridwar”.

BJP MLA from Laksar in Haridwar told The Indian Express that party MLAs had objection over a slaughterhouse coming up in the Manglaur nagar palika parishad. “Licence to set up that slaughter was issued by the previous government (Congress). It has a capacity to slaughter around 550 animals daily, and was going to start operations soon. But now its clearance has been cancelled. There is no slaughterhouse in any other area of Haridwar,” Gupta said.

Cabinet Minister for culture and tourism, Satpal Maharaj, said he had requested the CM to stop the operation of the slaughterhouse.

In a video message, Satpal Maharaj said, “Haridwar is an abode of god and we are celebrating the holy Kumbh there these days. A slaughterhouse was about to be opened there with the capacity to slaughter around 500 cows daily. I requested the Chief Minister to stop this. He accepted the request. The holiness of Haridwar will be maintained now, and Haridwar will develop.”