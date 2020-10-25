Uttarakhand Covid data shows over 18% rise in recovery rate in a month

According to Saturday's bulletin, the total number of cases in the state stands at 60,155. Of these, 54,169 patients have recovered while the deaths reported stand at 984.(Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

An analysis of Uttarakhand government health bulletins issued between September 24 and October 24 indicates an over 18 per cent jump in the Covid-19 recovery rate as it crossed 90 per cent mark on Saturday with the number of new cases being detected in the same period also showing a drop.

According to the data, the recovery rate has improved from 72.41 per cent to 90.05 per cent in the hill state in this period. While a total of 15,751 new cases were reported, the number of recoveries stands at 22,015 in that period. Over 3.28 lakh tests were carried out.

Also, the total number of active cases in the state on September 24 was 11,507, this figure reduced to 4,542 on October 24 while 442 new deaths were recorded in the period.

Also, the positivity rate of samples too recorded a fall from 7.10 per cent to 6.35 per cent in the same period.

According to Saturday’s bulletin, the total number of cases in the state stands at 60,155. Of these, 54,169 patients have recovered while the deaths reported stand at 984.

Meanwhile, according to data received from the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department in response to an RTI application, while half the total coronavirus cases reported in the state since March were among those aged between 26 and 44, over 82 per cent of the deaths related to the infection were reported among those aged 45 and above.

According to the data, 46 per cent of the deaths in the state are among those aged 60 and above. Officials said while members of this age group largely stayed at home, they may have contracted the infection from those who were stepping out.

The age-analysis further shows that over 36 per cent of those who died were in the 45-60 age group but they account for only 21 per cent of the positive cases in the state.

The least deaths (one per cent) were in the youngest age group (those aged 17 and below) whereas three per cent deaths were reported in the 18-25 age group.

The department’s data is based on the first 8.64 lakh tests carried out in the state, of which, 57,762 positive cases were found; 28,638 people were hospitalised — the remaining were admitted to Covid care centres and/or underwent home isolation — and 750 people died.

According to a Health Department official, maximum testing was done in two age groups — 18-25 and 26-44 — as a majority of them are mobile groups including migrants who returned to the state amid the nationwide lockdown.

“But the maximum deceased were those aged 60 and above who had co-morbidities like hypertension, asthma, diseases complications related to heart, kidney and liver. Most of them apparently got the infection from others of lower ages,” said Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, State Nodal Officer, Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, Uttarakhand and public information officer.

