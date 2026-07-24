Handing Dipke his badge, constable ‘resigns’ from Jantar Mantar stage, Uttarakhand police say already under suspension

The constable, Sher Singh, alleged that the question paper for a patwari post was available at grocery stores. (Screenshots from video shared by CJP on X)

Saying he was extending solidarity with the protesters, a police constable from Uttarakhand “resigned” from his post while on the stage at Jantar Mantar on Friday. The Uttarakhand Police, however, said later that the constable had already been placed under suspension earlier.

The constable, Sher Singh, alleged that the question paper for a patwari post was available at grocery stores. He was referring to reports of exam leaks in Uttarakhand since 2021.

“This is Bhagat Singh’s country; revolution does not come through bombs or pistols… we will tackle these thugs. Revolution comes from ideas and ideas never die,” he said, removing his badge and handing it over to Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.