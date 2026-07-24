Handing Dipke his badge, constable ‘resigns’ from Jantar Mantar stage, Uttarakhand police say already under suspension

The cop, Sher Singh, said decision was driven by paper leaks; IG says process to dismiss him was underway

Written by: Aiswarya Raj
2 min readDehradunJul 24, 2026 06:41 PM IST
Uttarakhand constable resigns at Jantar Mantar, jantar mantar,The constable, Sher Singh, alleged that the question paper for a patwari post was available at grocery stores. (Screenshots from video shared by CJP on X)
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Saying he was extending solidarity with the protesters, a police constable from Uttarakhand “resigned” from his post while on the stage at Jantar Mantar on Friday. The Uttarakhand Police, however, said later that the constable had already been placed under suspension earlier.

The constable, Sher Singh, alleged that the question paper for a patwari post was available at grocery stores. He was referring to reports of exam leaks in Uttarakhand since 2021.

“This is Bhagat Singh’s country; revolution does not come through bombs or pistols… we will tackle these thugs. Revolution comes from ideas and ideas never die,” he said, removing his badge and handing it over to Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Soon after the video went viral, Inspector General Nivedita Kukreti said that the constable posted in Pithoragarh was suspended on July 20 following his absence from the force since June 28. “The Superintendent of Police, Pithoragarh, had issued a notice seeking an explanation. He was suspended as he had not provided a response,” she said.

She also said that an FIR was registered in Haridwar last year under which he was arrested in connection with alleged land encroachment cases and involvement with organised crime perpetrated by gangster Praveen Valmiki.

“He was arrested on September 15 and sent to jail. He was granted bail after months in prison. The process for his dismissal was ongoing,” she added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kukreti said that the FIR was registered on August 28, 2025, at Gangnahar police station in Haridwar under sections of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. “He was arrested by the STF and would have been dismissed from the force… he went on unauthorised leave from the police station he was posted in,” she said.

Singh was posted in Dehradun before his transfer to Pithoragarh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aiswarya Raj
Aiswarya Raj
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Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala. She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities. This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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