Uttarakhand: Congress leader Indira Hridayesh passes away

Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away in Delhi on Sunday. She breathed her last at Uttarakhand Sadan Sunday morning. According to party leaders and her staff, Hridayesh suffered a heart attack.

Hridayesh (80) had gone to Delhi on Saturday to take part in organisational meetings in view of the 2022 assembly polls.

Hridayesh, who was an MLA from Haldwani in the Nainital district, was a prominent face of the party in the Kumaon region and a contender of the party’s CM face in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on the death of Hridayesh. “Dr Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters,” the prime minister posted on Twitter.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Indira Hridayesh remained active for the social service and the Congress till her last breath. “Her social and political contributions are inspiring,” Gandhi tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences.

Hridayesh was a member of the legislative council in undivided Uttar Pradesh for five times. She was elected MLA in Uttarakhand in 2002, 2012, and 2017. She served as a cabinet minister in the governments of ND Tiwari, Vijay Bahuguna, and Harish Rawat. “She had a great organisational and administrative capability. She had the legislative experience of 50 years,” said senior Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana.

Hridayesh on Friday had taken part in the party’s protest against rising fuel prices in Haldwani. In Delhi on Saturday evening, she had taken part in the organisational meeting regarding 2022 polls and had directed her close confidants in Uttarakhand to make preparations for a parivartan rath yatra.

Her last rites will be performed at her home in Haldwani. She is survived by three sons.