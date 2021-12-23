Uttarakhand: Congress state chief says shares Harish Rawat’s worries, but ‘hopeful about meet with senior leaders’

A day after Congress campaign chief and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat hinted at dissatisfaction with the party organisation, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal Thursday said he shares the senior leader’s feelings, but his complaints would be sorted out in a day or two.

Senior Congress leaders from the state, including Rawat and Godiyal, are to attend a meeting with the central leadership in Delhi Friday and are hopeful that all the matters will be resolved, he said.

On Wednesday, in a Facebook post and a series of tweets from his official Twitter account, Rawat said “power” has “left several crocodiles” in the “ocean of elections”, but representatives of those on whose orders he is swimming are tying his hands and “it is time to rest”.

Sources close to Rawat told The Indian Express that he is unhappy with the style of functioning of AICC state in-charge Devender Yadav and suspects an attempt to sideline him. Tension between Rawat and Yadav had been brewing for a while, the sources said.

“It is strange, isn’t it, I have to swim in the ocean of elections. Instead of stretching its arms for help, the organisational structure is either ignoring me or playing a negative role. The leadership has left several crocodiles in the ocean where I have to swim”Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

“The representatives of those on whose orders I have to swim are tying up my hands and feet. On several occasions, it comes to my mind that I have swum enough and it is time to rest. Then another voice rises, asking me to never be helpless and never run away. I am in a dilemma. May the new year show me my path. I am sure that Bhagwan Kedarnath will show me the way,” he said.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Godiyal said most of the discussions the posts have triggered on social media are “baseless”, but there are some “worries” about the organisation that he shares with Harish Rawat.

“He said some things and I too have felt some of these things. If there is an event of the senior leadership in a district and the office-bearers are absent not once but on several occasions, that shows disrespect. I try to take everyone with me but there are some people who do not want to come along,” he said.

He, however, added that the senior leadership “has taken cognisance” of this and is trying to solve the issues.

“Everything is normal. We have a meeting on Friday on this matter. I believe that after this meeting, we will be even more prepared to fight against the BJP and win. I believe all the things will be solved,” he told The Indian Express.

Later in the day, Rawat put another tweet saying Opposition parties are “very excited” after his post, which is why they are “spicing it up”. “My tweet was a general day-to-day tweet, but after reading the newspapers today, I felt like it was something important. BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are very excited at my tweet, which is why they are giving statements after spicing it up,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rawat further told The Indian Express that his tweet just expressed his feelings and the things that can ensure the party’s welfare.