Uttarakhand Cong leaders talk unity at meet

At the installation ceremony of the new Uttarakhand PCC president Ganesh Godiyal, leaders of Congress factions tried to send across a message of unity even as their supporters appeared to be divided over slogans.

There was a verbal argument as one faction raised slogans in favour of former CM Harish Rawat, while another supported outgoing state president Pritam Singh, who has now been appointed the legislature party leader.

However, Godiyal, Rawat and Singh tried to project a united front. Asking workers to raise slogans in favour of only the Congress, Yadav told the leaders present on stage to forget their “personal interests”.

Rawat, who earlier asked the Congress high command to announce a CM face, told the workers that a CM candidate will be announced only after the party wins.