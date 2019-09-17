Uttarakhand CM says will talk NRC with cabinet, implement if needed

Describing the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam an “important” move to prevent infiltration, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said the need of such an exercise in Uttarakhand will be assessed and if found necessary, such an exercise may be carried out in the state.

Rawat made the remark while speaking to the media after taking part in a cleanliness campaign as part of the Sewa Saptah that the local BJP unit has organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rawat said that he will discuss the issue with the cabinet.

“We will see if it is needed in our state or not. But yes, the issue of NRC which has been raised is justified. It has been a problem from a long time and the intellectual class had been discussing that infiltration has occurred at a large scale. To prevent such infiltration, I believe that NRC, which other states have implemented, is a right step. We will also discuss this with our cabinet. If found necessary, it will be implemented in the state. Since our state has international borders, if any such matter arises, that could be a serious problem,” he said.

Uttarakhand shares a 350-km border with China and a 275-km border with Nepal. Five of the state’s 13 districts are border districts.