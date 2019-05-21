Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat asks Modi critics to spend day at Kedarnath cave

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday termed opposition criticism of the prime minister’s Kedarnath visit “extremely unfortunate” and challenged the critics to spend a day at the cave where Narendra Modi meditated.

“Trivendra Singh Rawat A media house has described the meditation cave as a state-of-the-art facility. I invite them to visit the cave and spend a day there. We will make preparations for their stay there,” he said.

The chief minister said the opposition parties were making such remarks as they were upset over the exit poll results, which indicated that the people had backed Modi again.

He claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would get over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

A day before polling ended, Modi visited Kedarnath. He spent several hours at the cave in meditation, an official said.

The next day, he visited Badrinath.

Opposition parties claimed that the publicity given to the visit to the holy shrines violated the poll code. Modi had, however, sought permission from the Election Commission before his visit.