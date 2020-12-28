scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted to hospital

The chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.

By: PTI | Dehradun | Updated: December 28, 2020 12:29:55 pm
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted to hospitalUttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College after developing fever, an official said on Monday. (File)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here after developing fever, an official said on Monday.

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.

