Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests Covid positve

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now placed under isolation.

“I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked”, Rawat tweeted.

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ और मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rawat was scheduled to reach New Delhi today for a four-day visit to meet Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers.

In view of the surge of Covid cases in several states, the Union Health Ministry earlier asked the Uttarakhand government to ramp up testing and set up adequate critical care facilities during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 46,951 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, of which 30,535 cases were reported in Maharashtra and 2,644 cases in Punjab.

The number of deaths reported from across the country crossed the 200-figure for the first time since January 12. Active cases now over 3.34 lakh, a level is last seen around December 15.