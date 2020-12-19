scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 18, 2020
Top news

Uttarakhand CM tests positive for coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he is stable, asymptomatic and asked those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | December 19, 2020 5:17:04 am
Uttarakhand CM tests positive, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Covid positive, Coronavirus cases, Covid tests, Covid recovery, Indian express newsTrivendra Singh Rawat

Three days ahead of the winter session of the Assembly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at his official residence.

Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that he is stable, asymptomatic and asked those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Earlier, he held a review meeting with officials regarding preparations for Covid vaccination and stressed upon efforts to improve the recovery rate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement