Uttarakhand CM tests positive for coronavirus

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Three days ahead of the winter session of the Assembly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at his official residence.

Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that he is stable, asymptomatic and asked those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Earlier, he held a review meeting with officials regarding preparations for Covid vaccination and stressed upon efforts to improve the recovery rate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.