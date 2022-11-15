scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Uttarakhand CM holds talks with Japanese officials

The year 2022 is special for India-Japan bilateral relations as both countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, a government statement said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Image: Facebook)

Aimed at strengthening economic ties with Japan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Tuesday held meetings with officials of the Japan Embassy, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

According to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand information department, the year 2022 is special for India-Japan bilateral relations as both countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Welcoming delegates from Japan, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, chairman, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) Forum of Parliamentarians, said Uttarakhand has ample investment opportunities. Rohit Meena, Director General and Commissioner Industries, presented a report explaining the potential for trade and investment between Uttarakhand and Japan in various sectors. MPs and MLAs from Uttarakhand also participated in the meetings.

Around 40 Japanese companies are operating in Uttarakhand including Denso and Panasonic, the statement read.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 10:40:27 pm
