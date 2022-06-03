scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bypolls by 55,000 votes, retains CM post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on his victory.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: June 3, 2022 11:17:00 am
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM, ElectionsUttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami(file photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won the Champawat bypoll on Friday by a margin of 55,025 votes, as per news agency PTI.

It was imperative that Dhami win from Champawat to make it to the state Assembly as an MLA, as it is a constitutional requirement for him to remain the CM. The seat had been won by the BJP in the state Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CM Dhami on his victory.

“Congratulations to Uttarakhand’s dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of the bypoll, Dhami’s campaign had seen high-profile campaigners like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders.

Dhami was pitted against Congress’ former district president Nirmala Gehtori in a straight contest. Two others in the fray were Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar Bhatt and Independent candidate Himashu Gadkoti.

