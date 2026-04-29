Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to House: Pass resolution backing Centre’s women’s quota bid

Dhami said there should be no politics when it comes to empowering women, who are now taking on leadership roles.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiApr 29, 2026 04:19 AM IST
Dhami to House: Pass resolution backing Centre’s women’s quota bidUttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (ANI Photo/File)
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Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a special session of the Assembly to discuss the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam under the theme “Respect for Women — Rights in Democracy”, during which he proposed that the House pass a unanimous resolution supporting the Centre’s efforts to implement at the earliest the Bill that aims to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies.

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Dhami said there should be no politics when it comes to empowering women, who are now taking on leadership roles. “Recognising the strength of women, PM Narendra Modi introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Act in 2023… The PM had called for cooperation from all parties and citizens to implement this,” he said, adding that the Opposition prevented the Bill from being implemented.

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