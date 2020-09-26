Uttarakhand CM orders probe against IAS officer over tender ‘irregularities’

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered an inquiry into a state minister’s allegations of irregularities by an IAS officer in a tender process.

Women Welfare and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya had written to the Dehradun DIG that V Shanmugam, additional secretary at her department, was “missing” since September 20 and that his phone was switched off.

Arya said she could not contact him despite multiple attempts and asked the police to probe if he had been “kidnapped” or had gone “underground” to escape scrutiny.

Shanmugam was in quarantine at his home.

Government spokesperson Madan Kaushik told The Indian Express on Friday: “The Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the allegations the minister made against the officer in her letter. It will also be inquired why the officer did not respond to her phone calls.”

An officer of the Senior Secretary rank will probe the matter. If allegations were found correct, action will be taken against Shanmugam, the spokesperson said.

The officer was not available for comment. A staffer in his office said he has been on leave since Monday.

Earlier, minister Arya had also written to the department secretary alleging fraud in the tender process due to negligence by Shanmugam.

Arya had then said that she had summoned the officer over a tender for a department scheme, adding that he did not turn up.

