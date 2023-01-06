scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 26 schemes worth Rs 306 crore

Dhami said work will soon start on the 4-lane project from Tanakpur to Sitarganj and from Pilibhit to Khatima, important stretches on the route to Kailash Mansarovar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Listen to this article
Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 26 schemes worth Rs 306 crore
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated 26 schemes worth Rs 30,606.75 lakh, including the Gadarpur and Khatima bypass, a long-pending demand of residents, an official statement said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari virtually addressed the event held at Pahenia Bypass in Khatima.

Dhami said work will soon start on the 4-lane project from Tanakpur to Sitarganj and from Pilibhit to Khatima, important stretches on the route to Kailash Mansarovar. India and Nepal are jointly constructing a road to connect the two countries, he added.

“PM Narendra Modi has special attachment with Uttarakhand. Work is being done to connect Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib with a ropeway,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

In a video message, Gadkari by inaugurating the bypass was a fulfilment of the promise he had made ahead of the Assembly elections last year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 02:05 IST
Next Story

Police recover 250 kg lahan

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close