Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 26 schemes worth Rs 306 crore

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated 26 schemes worth Rs 30,606.75 lakh, including the Gadarpur and Khatima bypass, a long-pending demand of residents, an official statement said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari virtually addressed the event held at Pahenia Bypass in Khatima.

Dhami said work will soon start on the 4-lane project from Tanakpur to Sitarganj and from Pilibhit to Khatima, important stretches on the route to Kailash Mansarovar. India and Nepal are jointly constructing a road to connect the two countries, he added.

“PM Narendra Modi has special attachment with Uttarakhand. Work is being done to connect Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib with a ropeway,” he added.

In a video message, Gadkari by inaugurating the bypass was a fulfilment of the promise he had made ahead of the Assembly elections last year.