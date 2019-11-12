Harish Rawat announces Ayodhya visit on November 29

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat has announced a visit to the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 29 — he is the first political leader to do so after the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed site.

In multiple tweets on Saturday, Rawat wrote, “The country has to walk a long distance from here and we can only progress together. I will go to Ayodhya on November 29 to express thanks to my deity Raja Ram Chandra.”

“I will pray to him that no such dispute should now arise in the future that disturbs the social unity and peace of my country,” he tweeted.

After the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, the Congress on Saturday said that it was in favour of the construction of a Ram temple.