Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi: Seeks RRTS extension to Haridwar, Rishikesh; early launch of Rishikesh-Vyasi rail section

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi:Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday and invited him to visit the state for inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies of key projects. The proposed inaugurations include the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Tehri Pumped Storage Plant, while foundation stones are proposed for the expansion of Pantnagar Airport and the Banbasa Land Port project.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the progress made based on his previous suggestions. CM Dhami informed PM Modi that Uttarakhand is being developed as a global wedding destination, with work underway in Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar and the Sharda Corridor.
He noted that Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Triyuginarayan have already gained popularity. He further said that a dedicated wedding destination policy is also being formulated.
Extension of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor up to Haridwar, Rishikesh
The Chief Minister requested the extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh. Currently, the RRTS is operational between Delhi and Meerut.
He also sought policy support for establishing defence equipment manufacturing units in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state’s strategic location, skilled manpower, and industrial infrastructure. He proposed setting up Defence Equipment Production Industrial Hubs in Kotdwar, Haridwar and Dehradun.
The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for developing a BI-Duck bridge in Raiwala and expanding the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi district.
Construction of Delhi-Haldwani Expressway, introduction of seaplane services
Uttarakhand CM also proposed the introduction of seaplane services in Tehri Lake and requested the construction of the Delhi–Haldwani Expressway. He noted that the project would enhance connectivity to Kashipur, Rudrapur industrial areas, Pantnagar Airport, and Jim Corbett National Park, while significantly enhancing logistics and transportation in hilly regions.
Story continues below this ad
Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project: Inauguration of Rishikesh–Vyasi section
The Chief Minister also requested the early inauguration of the Rishikesh-Vyasi section under the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project. He further sought the construction of a road-cum-rail tunnel on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar line, a survey for a new Bageshwar-Karnaprayag rail link and the doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun railway line.
The CM also proposed a new rail line connecting Rishikesh to Uttarkashi, which would facilitate travel to Gangotri and Yamunotri and strengthen supply chains for local products.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More