Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi: Seeks RRTS extension to Haridwar, Rishikesh; early launch of Rishikesh-Vyasi rail section

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday and invited him to visit the state for inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies of key projects. The proposed inaugurations include the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Tehri Pumped Storage Plant, while foundation stones are proposed for the expansion of Pantnagar Airport and the Banbasa Land Port project.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the progress made based on his previous suggestions. CM Dhami informed PM Modi that Uttarakhand is being developed as a global wedding destination, with work underway in Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar and the Sharda Corridor.