Uttarakhand CM credits Atal Bihari Vajpayee for creation of the state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday credited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the creation of the state. Uttarakhand, which used to be a part of Uttar Pradesh, came into being on November 9, 2000 through the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000. Vajpayee-led NDA-1 was in power at the Centre at that time.

Advertising

Speaking at the Shaheed Sthal in Dehradun, Rawat said it was Vajpayee who gave the state a special status and an industrial package at the time of its creation.

The Uttarakhand CM also paid tributes to the Rajya Andolankaris by garlanding their statues at the Shaheed Sthal. “Uttarakhand attained statehood as a result of the supreme sacrifices made by the agitators for the cause. The state government is taking steps to build an Uttarakhand as envisioned by people who fought for it,” he said.

He also spoke about the intiatives taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the infrastructure and boost train and air connectivity in Uttarakhand.

Rawat mentioned the all-weather roads, Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Bagpat-Saharanpur and the new Muzaffarnagar-Roorkee rail lines as major projects on which work has already begun.

He also paid tribute to the people killed in Rampur Tiraha firing on October 1, 1994 when they were en route Delhi to take part in the agitation in support of their demand for a separate state.