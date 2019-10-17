Uttarakhand CM calls Babur an invader, asks why Babri Masjid should be worshipped

ON THE day when Supreme Court concluded the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and reserved the judgment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat called Mughal emperor Babur an invader and questioned why the Babri mosque should be worshipped.

Responding to a question over the hearing in the apex court, Rawat said, “Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram. Babur did demolition there and built a mosque. History says that and there are evidences too. I believe that Babur was an invader who came here from Arab, attacked and demolished temples to build so called mosques.”

“Ek to akranta ko kyun puja jana chahiye. Babri masjid ko kyun puja jana chahiye? (Why an invader should be worshipped? Why Babri mosque should be worshipped?)” Rawat said.

He added that Ram’s birthplace cannot be changed while mosque, temple and gurudwaras can be built any place.

The chief minister expressed hope that the disputes will be resolved and a grand temple will be built in Ayodhya.