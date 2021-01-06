Uttarakhand CM apologizes to Congress leader over state BJP chief’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against her

A day after a video of Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat making ‘derogatory’ remarks against state Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh went viral, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took to Twitter to apologize to her over the incident saying he is “very sad”.

“Respected sister Indira Hridayesh, today I am very sad. Women are very respected and revered for us. I personally apologize to you and all and all others who have been hurt (by the remarks). I will call you tomorrow and apologise for this once again,” Rawat tweeted.

आदरणीय @IndiraHridayesh बहिन जी आज मैं अति दुखी हूँ । महिला हमारे लिए अति सम्मानित व पूज्या हैं। मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से आपसे व उन सभी से क्षमा चाहता हँ जो मेरी तरह दुखी हैं। मैं कल आपसे व्यक्तिगत बात करूँगा व पुनः क्षमा याचना करूँगा। 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 5, 2021

Hridayesh, however, demanded an apology from Bhagat for his derogatory remarks. “I have heard the hurtful language used against me. As the president of the BJP’s state unit, he is a representative of the party itself. I am deeply hurt and want the matter to be taken cognisance of, and an apology issued,” ANI quoted Hridayesh as saying.

The state BJP chief had, while addressing party workers in Bhimtal, said, “Our Leader of Opposition is saying that several MLAs are in touch with her…arre budhia, tujhse kyun sampark karengey? (Why will they contact you, old woman).”

On Tuesday, the Congress called for disciplinary proceedings against Bhagat.