Monday, November 09, 2020
Uttarakhand CM announces 10-yr infra plan for summer capital

Rawat said a committee will be constituted under the Chief Secretary to ensure planned development of Gairsain.

Written by Lalmani Verma | Dehradun | November 10, 2020 1:45:32 am
Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that 11 police outposts would be set up in the border areas. On the occasion of the foundation day of Uttarakhand, the CM also announced development of infrastructure and facilities in summer capital Gairsain at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore over the next 10 years. Rawat said a committee will be constituted under the Chief Secretary to ensure planned development of Gairsain.

To mark the state’s 20th foundation day, various programmes were organised both in Dehradun and Gairsain.

