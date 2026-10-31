Uttarakhand chopper crash: Operation underway to retrieve bodies of six victims

Following the tragic death of six people in a helicopter crash near Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand on Friday afternoon, the district administration is coordinating with all concerned rescue agencies to expedite the rescue operation. Teams from the administration are engaged in retrieving the bodies of all six victims.

As the crash site is located in an extremely remote, high-altitude mountainous area, teams from the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, district administration, police, NDRF and Forest Department have reached the site after undertaking a difficult uphill trek along the mountainous routes from the Pandukeshwar side. They are engaged in the operation to safely retrieve the bodies.