Uttarakhand chopper crash: Operation underway to retrieve bodies of six victims

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said the district administration is in constant contact and coordination with all concerned agencies. Rescue teams are working with utmost urgency.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
1 min readUpdated: Oct 31, 2026 02:42 PM IST
Uttarakhand helicopter crash, pilgrims killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash, Trans Bharat Aviation, Dehradun, pilgrims killed as helicopter returning from Badrinath crashes, pilgrims killed in helicopter crash, Indian express news, current affairsSDRF and other security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at the crash site on Friday.(PTI Photo)
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Following the tragic death of six people in a helicopter crash near Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand on Friday afternoon, the district administration is coordinating with all concerned rescue agencies to expedite the rescue operation. Teams from the administration are engaged in retrieving the bodies of all six victims.

As the crash site is located in an extremely remote, high-altitude mountainous area, teams from the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, district administration, police, NDRF and Forest Department have reached the site after undertaking a difficult uphill trek along the mountainous routes from the Pandukeshwar side. They are engaged in the operation to safely retrieve the bodies.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla has reported on ... Read More

 

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