6 dead, 14 injured as water, debris enter tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

According to preliminary information shared by the officials, 22 workers were trapped inside the tunnel. Twenty people have been brought out of the tunnel. (ANI)

Six people died and 14 sustained injuries on Thursday after water and debris entered a tunnel under construction at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

According to preliminary information shared by the officials, 22 workers were trapped inside the tunnel. Twenty people have been brought out of the tunnel. Of them, six were declared dead, while 14 others have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Information about the remaining two workers was not immediately available.

The incident occurred at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) Limited’s project site in the Pipalkoti area. The construction work is being carried out by the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), the officials said.